Lions' Jeremiah Dinson: Lands with Lions
Dinson has reached a deal with Detroit.
Dinson went undrafted out of Auburn. The former Tiger was a team captain and logged 214 career tackles to go along with three interceptions. He now joins a crowded Detroit secondary, but will look to work his way toward a spot on its 53-man roster.
