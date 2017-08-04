Valoaga (undisclosed) was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Friday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

It still isn't clear what Valoaga had been dealing with. Now healthy, the undrafted rookie out of UNLV will likely be competing with Armonty Bryant, Patrick O'Connor, Alex Barrett and Anthony Zettle for a potential fifth defensive end job.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories