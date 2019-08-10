Lions' Jermaine Kearse: Placed on IR
Kearse (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
It seemed evident upon replay of the injury that Kearse would miss an extended amount of time, so this designation shouldn't come as much of a shock. The veteran wide receiver was expected to have a significant role in the passing attack behind Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola, but that will now fall into the hands of relative newcomers Tommylee Lewis, Brandon Powell or Andy Jones.
