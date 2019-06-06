Lions' Jermaine Kearse: Signs one-year deal
Kearse is signing a one-year deal with the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Despite being 29 years old and just two seasons removed from an 800-yard campaign, Kearse settled for a one-year contract from a team that already has its top-three wideout spots solidified with Kenny Golladay (chest), Marvin Jones (knee) and Danny Amendola. Coming off an ugly 2018 campaign with just 4.9 yards per target, Kearse may need to battle Tommylee Lewis, Andy Jones and Brandon Powell for the No. 4 spot on Detroit's depth chart. Kearse reunites with Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who held the same position in Seattle from 2011 to 2017.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Player Rankings: 60-51
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 60-51 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 50-41
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 50-41 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 40-31
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 40-31 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 30-21
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 30-21 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 20-11
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 20-11 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 10-1
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 10-1 in our consensus r...