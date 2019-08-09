Kearse was diagnosed with a broken leg after he was carted off the field during Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kearse had to be carted off the field with an aircast, so there were signs it could be a serious injury. It what was supposed to be a bounce back season for the veteran, he'll know be facing a lengthy rehab process. Tommylee Lewis and Andy Jones could stand to benefit as long as Kearse is sidelined.