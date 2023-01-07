The Lions elevated Jefferson from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Jefferson will be brought up from the practice squad for the first time this season ahead of Sunday's must-win regular-season finale. The second-year running back recorded 15 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns across seven games with Detroit in 2021, though he's yet to make an appearance this season. Expect Jefferson to slot into a reserve/special-teams role behind backup running backs Justin Jackson and Craig Reynolds.