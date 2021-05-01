The Lions selected Jefferson in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 257th overall.

Jefferson displayed solid vision and one-cut burst over three years as Oregon State's top running back, and many draft analysts had him coming off the board well before the seventh round. Instead, he'll join a crowded Detroit backfield, where all of D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and Kerryon Johnson are capable of handling snaps on every down, while each potentially offering more pre-touch upside than Jefferson. He could still flash if given an opportunity, but for now Jefferson projects to spend his rookie season buried down the depth chart.