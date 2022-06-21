Running backs coach Duce Staley indicated that Jefferson could see more playing time if he can improve on special teams, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jefferson averaged over 19 carries per game over three seasons as the offensive centerpiece at Oregon State from 2018 to 2020, but he barely saw the field as a rookie. Meanwhile, converted safety Godwin Igwebuike was active every week due to his special-teams contributions and Craig Reynolds eventually worked his way up the depth chart as well. Jefferson ultimately seems to have an uphill battle for a roster spot, but it is nonetheless worth tracking the No. 3 running back job in Detroit considering the coaching staff was willing to give Reynolds 26 carries in a game that Swift and Williams both missed last season.