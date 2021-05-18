Jefferson has signed a four-year contract with Detroit, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
After bursting onto the collegiate scene with over 1,500 total yards as a true freshman at Oregon State in 2018, Jefferson seem destined to be drafted before the seventh round. The 2020 first-team All-Pac-12 running back instead fell into the Lions' lap at No. 257 overall this spring, which presumably played a large role in the team's decision to waive Kerryon Johnson last week. Barring any surprise training camp performances from undrafted rookies Rakeem Boyd or Dedrick Mills, Johnson's absence seemingly puts Jefferson in the driver's seat for the No. 3 role in the Detroit backfield behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.