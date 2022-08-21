Jefferson rushed seven times for 25 yards during Saturday's preseason win over Indianapolis.
With neither of D'Andre Swift or Jamaal Williams in action, Jefferson was third to rotate in at running back behind interim starter Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson, who gained 54 yards on the same amount of carries as Jefferson. Each of these guys plus Godwin Igwebuike should get more opportunities to prove their work in the preseason finale next Sunday in Pittsburgh, but Jefferson seems to be headed in the wrong direction in advance of roster cuts.
