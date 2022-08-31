Jefferson made the roster as the No. 4 running back, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After being outdone by Justin Jackson this preseason while seemingly offering less value on special teams than Godwin Igwebuike, Jefferson surprisingly survived roster cuts after getting beat out by Igwebuike last year. However, Craig Reynolds remains in the No. 3 slot, so Jefferson won't necessarily have contingent fantasy value if something happens to D'Andre Swift or Jamaal Williams.