Jacobs is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens due to a knee injury.

It is unclear when Jacobs picked up the knee issue, but his status for Week 7 is up in the air as a result. If he does not get the green light, Chase Lucas and Brian Branch would be prime candidates to fill in opposite Cameron Sutton at corner. Still, more clarity on Jacobs' status is unlikely to come until closer to kickoff.