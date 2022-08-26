Head coach Dan Campbell hopes Jacobs (knee) will be ready to play early in the 2022 season, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jacobs tore his ACL last December and has been under wraps most of the offseason. However, the fact that he avoided placement on the regular-season PUP list during Tuesday's roster cuts suggests that he is expected to be available within the first four weeks of the regular season. When healthy, Jacobs should be in the mix for snaps at outside cornerback behind Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah and Will Harris.