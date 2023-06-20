Jacobs appears to be competing with Emmanuel Moseley (knee) for the starting boundary cornerback job opposite Cameron Sutton, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Playing his way into a full-time role over the past two years, Jacobs has made a big name for himself in Detroit. The undrafted player has significantly outperformed 2020 third overall pick Jeff Okudah, who's now in Atlanta. While Sutton's three-year, $33 million contract probably locks him into the No. 1 spot on the depth chart, Jacobs seems to have a good shot at stopping Moseley from stealing his starting job, especially with his counterpart coming off a torn ACL.