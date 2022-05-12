Jacobs (knee) was on the field for an offseason workout May 10, according to the Lions' official site.

Jacobs is bouncing back from a torn ACL he suffered last December. He'll be over seven months removed from surgery by the time training camp kicks off this summer, but it remains a strong possibility that he could miss games to start to the 2022 season. When healthy, Jacobs will compete for a rotational role at cornerback under Amani Oruwariye, Mike Hughes, Jeff Okudah (Achilles), and AJ Parker.