Jacobs recorded seven tackles (five solo), one sack and one pass defensed during Sunday's 34-23 win over the Vikings.

Jacobs tied his previous career high with seven stops in Sunday's win over Minnesota, while he also played all but two defensive snaps for Detroit in the contest. With fellow cornerback Will Harris questionable for this weekend due to a hip issue, Jacobs could once again play a prominent role in the Lions' secondary Sunday versus the Jets.