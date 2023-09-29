Jacobs had five solo tackles and four passes defensed, including two interceptions, in Thursday's 34-20 win over Green Bay.

Jacobs came into Thursday's game with one career interception in 28 NFL games, but he managed to pick off Jordan Love twice. The cornerback returned the first interception 20 yards to Green Bay's seven-yard line in the second quarter, and Detroit punched in a touchdown two plays later to take a commanding 24-3 lead. After his first interception led to points, the second prevented the Packers from scoring, as Jacobs notched the interception on Detroit's four-yard line and returned it 14 yards in the fourth quarter.