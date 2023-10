Jacobs finished Sunday's 42-24 win against the Panthers with four tackles (four solo), a pass deflection and an interception.

Jacobs was one two Detroit defenders to record an interception during Sunday's win and has now compiled three over the past two games. The 26-year-old is on pace for the best season of his career as he's already set a new personal best for interceptions and is on track to do so for tackles as well.