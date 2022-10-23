site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Jerry Jacobs: Rejoins active roster
RotoWire Staff
Jacobs (knee) was activated from the PUP list Saturday.
Jacobs started the season on the PUP list after suffering a torn ACL in December. He returned to practice Oct. 5, and will now finally get a chance to make his return Sunday against the Cowboys.
