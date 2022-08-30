Jacobs (knee) was moved to the regular-season PUP list on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Head coach Dan Campbell provided hope last week that Jacobs would avoid this given the progress Jacobs has made in his recovery from a torn ACL, but it turns out that will not be the case despite Jacobs being setback-free. Jacobs will thus miss at least the first four games of the regular season while Detroit moves forward with Will Harris and Chase Lucas as its top depth at cornerback behind presumed starters Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah and Mike Hughes.