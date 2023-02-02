Jacobs recorded 42 tackles, one sack, eight pass breakups and one interception over 12 games in 2022.

Jacobs missed the first five games of the year while working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in 2021, but he finished the season as arguably Detroit's most reliable cornerback. Not only was Jeff Okudah benched down the stretch after an impressive first half of the season, but Amani Oruwariye and Mike Hughes -- who will be free agents at the end of the league year -- were benched at different points as well. Jacobs ultimately became a mainstay in the defensive lineup by year's end, and the Alabama product seems primed to return to Detroit in 2023 as a near-every-down player for new defensive backs coach Dre' Bly.