Jacobs recorded seven tackles (all solo), including one for loss, in Thursday's Week 12 loss to Green Bay.

Jacobs finished second on Detroit in tackles, one behind rookie Brian Branch. Jacobs' seven stops were his most since he tallied seven against the Falcons in Week 3. He's been a full-time starter throughout the campaign and has already set career-high marks with 47 tackles (43 solo) and three interceptions through 10 games.