Jacobs recorded seven solo tackles during Sunday's 20-6 win over Atlanta.

Again logging almost every defensive snap while starting opposite Cameron Sutton, Jacobs bounced back from a forgettable (but productive) Week 2 performance and now ranks sixth among cornerbacks in tackles through three games. While Jacobs could see a reduction in snaps once Emmanuel Moseley (knee) is up to speed, Jacobs should receive all of the playing time he can handle in the meantime.