Lions' Jesse James: Catches one pass against Houston
James caught one pass for four yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.
T.J. Hockenson meanwhile caught one pass for 22 yards, looking like the superior receiving threat compared to James. However, James is still a valued part of the offense due to his blocking ability and he could still catch a few passes along the way as well.
