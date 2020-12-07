site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Jesse James: Catches second touchdown of 2020
James caught one of three targets for a nine-yard touchdown during Sunday's 34-30 win over Chicago.
While there will be days like Sunday when James comes through with a touchdown, the low amount of passing volume he sees makes James too touchdown-dependent to have fantasy value.
