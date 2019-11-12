James was unable to bring in his only target of Sunday's 20-13 loss to Chicago.

The whole Lions offense was off-kilter as Jeff Driskel started in place of Matthew Stafford (back). It would be unfair to blame Driskel for James' poor performance, however, as the veteran tight end hasn't really been an emphasis in Detroit's attack all season. He has just one game with multiple receptions, Week 2's effort against the Chargers. Stafford's status is unclear for Sunday, but -- no matter the quarterback -- James figures to play a minor role against Dallas' sixth-ranked pass defense.