James caught three of five targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay.

Both James and Logan Thomas opened the game in the starting lineup and both players commanded roughly two thirds of the available offensive snaps. While James was somehow the only one who made a dent in the stat sheet, Thomas was targeted four times and still remains the higher-upside receiving option of the two. However, it will continue to be difficult to have optimism for either as long as Matthew Stafford (back) remains out of commission.