Lions' Jesse James: Makes big gain
James caught one of two targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 35-39 loss to the Saints.
James caught his longest pass as a member of the Lions, but he'll certainly remain a complementary piece of the Lions' passing game as long as everyone else is healthy.
