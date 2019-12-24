Play

James caught his only target for 12 yards during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Broncos.

After seeing five passes come his way last week, James was much less involved this time around. In fact, he's only seen more than one target in five of 15 games this season despite regularly seeing a healthy amount of playing time. Logan Thomas will remain the team's top receiving threat from the tight end position during Sunday's season finale in Green Bay.

