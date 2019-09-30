Lions' Jesse James: Minimal involvement in passing game
James was unable to catch his lone target during Sunday's 34-30 loss to the Chiefs.
James mostly was used to block on a day Detroit rode Kerryon Johnson to a career-high 26 carries. While he could become a bigger part of the passing game Week 6 if fellow tight end T.J. Hockenson (concussion) is unable to return to form during the Lions' Week 5 bye, Logan Thomas is another option to see increased usage after catching a season-high three passes for 25 yards Sunday.
