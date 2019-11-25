Lions' Jesse James: Needed for expanded role
James caught his only target for seven yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Washington.
Just when it looked like Logan Thomas was threatening James' role as the No. 2 tight end, starter T.J. Hockenson was a late addition to the injury report and James consequently logged his highest snap count since Week 6. However, as usual, the 6-foot-7 blocking specialist didn't gain much in the way of receiving production despite the return to an expanded role. No. 3 tight end Logan Thomas remains the much better bet for fantasy purposes.
