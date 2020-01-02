Lions' Jesse James: No touchdowns in 2019
James, who caught two of three passes for five yards in Sunday's season finale against the Packers, finished the 2019 season with 16 catches (27 targets) for 142 yards and no touchdowns over 16 games.
Detroit signed the former Steeler in the offseason to help the Lions offense establish its identity in the run game. For the most part, James played his role well. While fantasy owners likely hoped for more production as a receiver -- especially when T.J. Hockenson (ankle) missed time due to injury -- prolific pass-catching has never been James' game and it probably never will be. Instead, the 6-foot-7 James excels in opening holes for running backs and that's exactly what the Lions are likely hoping from James in 2020 and beyond. The 25-year-old tight end is under contract through 2023.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
1/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates their early 2020 top 12 rankings and previews Wild...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...