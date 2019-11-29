Play

James was not targeted during Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.

Even with T.J. Hockenson (leg/shoulder) banged up, James still only saw about a third of the available snaps. Moreover, quarterback David Blough locked in on Hockenson front he get-go considering the rookie tight end easily paced the team with 11 targets -- compared to combination of zero between James and Logan Thomas. These minor responsibilities as a receiver will continue to prevent James from attaining fantasy relevance in even the deepest of leagues.

