Lions' Jesse James: Poor catch rate
James caught one of four targets for seven yards during Sunday's 42-30 loss to Minnesota.
Another week, and another game where James has done his best work as a blocker despite matching his season-high in targets. Rookie T.J. Hockenson remains the upside play among Detroit's tight ends.
