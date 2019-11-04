James caught one of two targets for three yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Oakland.

Without running back Kerryon Johnson (knee), Detroit has gone more pass-happy over the past two games, which in turn has meant far fewer two-tight-end sets. James has consequently logged season-lows in playing time in two consecutive weeks, bottoming out at 20 offensive snaps Sunday. While the 6-foot-7 blocking specialist hasn't been much of a receiving threat even when seeing up to 50 offensive snaps in a game, James is completely off the fantasy radar unless T.J. Hockenson (back) is forced to miss time, which doesn't seem likely at this point.