Lions' Jesse James: Ticketed for blocking role
James is on track to be the primary "Y" tight end, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
James stands 6-foot-7 at 261 pounds and has accrued plenty of experience as an inline tight end during his previous four seasons in Pittsburgh. He's likely to command a significant role with Detroit after receiving a four-year, $22.6 million contract this spring. However, Burke also notes that T.J. Hockenson's ability as a receiver adds a new element to the Lions passing offense that it didn't have before, so it's looking like the rookie could be the better bet for receiving production in 2019.
