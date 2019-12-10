James caught one of two targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Vikings.

Getting the start in place of T.J. Hockenson (ankle), James unsurprisingly failed to match the 11 targets Hockenson saw last week with interim quarterback David Blough. Somewhat more surprising is that James ultimately finished with less snaps than backup Logan Thomas, who also doubled James with four targets of his own. James probably shouldn't have been counted on for fantasy production anyway, but there's at least possibility for a rebound in Week 15 against a weak Buccaneers secondary.