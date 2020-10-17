site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Joe Dahl: Back on active roster
The Lions activated Dahl (groin) from injured reserve Saturday.
Dahl was placed on IR after Week 1 and will make his return to the lineup Sunday versus the Jaguars. He could start if Frank Ragnow (groin), who is listed as questionable, is ultimately ruled out.
