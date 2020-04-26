Play

General manager Bob Quinn said Saturday that Dahl (back) is "healthy and ready to go," Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Dahl spent the final few weeks of the 2019 campaign on injured reserve due to a back injury, so it's certainly good to see that he's already made a full recovery. The 27-year-old stands to serve as Detroit's starting left guard for 2020.

