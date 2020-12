Dahl (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Buccaneers.

Detroit couldn't contain Tampa Bay's front seven when attempting to drop back to pass, as Chase Daniel and David Blough absorbed a combined four sacks after Matthew Stafford exited in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Dahl had already missed six games this season entering Week 16, and the injury woes continue as Detroit moves into its season finale against the Vikings.