Lions' Joe Dahl: Dealing with ankle injury
Dahl was spotted with an ice pack on his left ankle in the aftermath of Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders, ESPN's Mike Rothstein reports.
Dahl limped off late against the Raiders, and now we know that an ankle injury was the cause. We'll monitor Dahl's reps in practice this coming week as the Lions prepare to face the Bears in Week 10.
