The Lions designated Dahl (lower leg) to return from injured reserve Monday.

Dahl will resume practicing Monday, initiating a 21-day window in which the Lions can evaluate the offensive lineman before deciding to add him to the 53-man roster or keep him on injured reserve the rest of the season. The 24-year-old has been sidelined since Week 2 with an injury to his lower leg.

