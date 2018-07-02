Dahl (undisclosed) was a limited participant in the Lions offseason program this spring, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

Dahl reportedly wore a red no-contact jersey throughout OTAs and minicamp. It isn't clear what the offensive lineman is dealing with, but it might be related to the lower leg injury that planted him on injured reserve for over half of the 2017 season. When healthy, Dahl will compete for a depth role along the Detroit offensive line.