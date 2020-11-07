site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-joe-dahl-officially-out | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Joe Dahl: Officially out
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dahl (back) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Dahl has played in just two games this year thanks to a variety of injuries. Oday Aboushi will slide into the starting spot with the veteran set to miss Sunday's game.
