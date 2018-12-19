Lions' Joe Dahl: Seeing time at fullback
Dahl has operated as the Lions' primary fullback for most of the last three games with Nick Bellore (ankle) sidelined, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Dahl has operated as an offensive lineman for the near entirety of his football career at every level of play, but he's getting an opportunity to try his hand at fullback for a Detroit team that has been without both Bellore and Nick Bawden (knee). It's unlikely the 305-pound vet gets many opportunities to rush the ball, but he could help clear lanes for Zach Zenner and LeGarrette Blount over the final two games of the season -- just like he did on Zenner's one-yard touchdown plunge during Sunday's loss to Buffalo.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Chris Carson was nearly Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week, so you know he needs to be in...
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country