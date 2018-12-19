Dahl has operated as the Lions' primary fullback for most of the last three games with Nick Bellore (ankle) sidelined, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Dahl has operated as an offensive lineman for the near entirety of his football career at every level of play, but he's getting an opportunity to try his hand at fullback for a Detroit team that has been without both Bellore and Nick Bawden (knee). It's unlikely the 305-pound vet gets many opportunities to rush the ball, but he could help clear lanes for Zach Zenner and LeGarrette Blount over the final two games of the season -- just like he did on Zenner's one-yard touchdown plunge during Sunday's loss to Buffalo.