Lions' Joe Dahl: Shifts to IR
RotoWire Staff
Dahl (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
The Lions' starting left guard won't be available until Week 5 when the team travels to Jacksonville. Oday Aboushi is expected to start in Dahl's place.
