The Lions placed Dahl (lower leg) on injured reserve Tuesday, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Dahl had been in contention for the starting gig at left tackle entering the spring when Taylor Decker suffered a torn labrum, but he was ultimately relegated to a reserve role to open the season after the Lions acquired 2014 first-round pick Greg Robinson to fill the void. The Lions had used Dahl on special teams in their Week 2 win over the Giants, but suffered a lower-leg injury that kept him inactive for the team's loss to the Falcons on Sunday. It appears that Dahl wasn't on track to return from the injury anytime soon, so the Lions elected to move him to IR and open up a roster spot for fellow lineman Tim Lelito.