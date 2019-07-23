The Lions activated Atkins (undisclosed) off their Non-Football Injury list Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Atkins was dealing with an undisclosed issue, but it seems the injury wasn't serious enough to force him to miss the start of camp. The Georgia product recorded two tackles while suiting up in two games for Detroit last season.

