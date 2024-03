Cominsky agreed to restructure his contract with the Lions, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Cominsky saw a drop in production from his 2022 numbers in 2023, recording 15 fewer pressures, along with two fewer sacks, despite playing two more games. The 28-year-old was due to be paid $5.1 million but agreed to a $2.1 million pay cut, bringing his 2024 cap hit down to $4.2 million instead of $6.3 million.