Cominsky was awarded to the Lions off waivers Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
The 26-year-old defensive lineman was in line to have his role expanded going into his fourth year in the NFL before the Falcons decided to let him go last week. He'll likely have a tougher time finding playing time in Detroit, who just beefed up an already-solid front four by selecting Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick in this year's draft. He'll compete with the likes of Levi Onwuzurike and John Penisini for rotational snaps in 2022.